W.Va. Top Court Upholds Murder Conviction

By 3 hours ago

West Virginia's highest court has rejected the appeal of a Pennsylvania man convicted of murdering a West Virginia man and sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Credit Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

The Supreme Court says the trial judge correctly denied the attempt by Rocco Zuccaro, of Burgettstown, to raise allegations that 30-year-old Jason Pratz sold guns and drugs, exposing him to unknown dangerous people who killed him.

Chief Justice Allen Loughry writes that Zuccaro offered no evidence supporting those allegations.

The top court also rejected his claims of insufficient evidence convict him and prejudice by not getting his trial moved from Brooke County.

Zuccaro was convicted of first-degree murder in the February 2013 killing at Pratz's home in McKinleyville.

Zuccaro escaped in 2015 briefly from a Weston hospital, where he underwent a psychiatric evaluation.

Tags: 
West Virginia Supreme Court
Murder Charge
Government

Related Content

April 18, 1849: State Supreme Court Justice Marmaduke Dent Born

By Apr 18, 2017
State Justice Marmaduke Dent
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

Marmaduke Dent was born at Granville in Monongalia County on April 18, 1849. During his childhood, the nation was descending into the Civil War.

His father, Marshall Mortimer Dent, as editor of Morgantown’s Virginia Weekly Star newspaper, favored compromise to save the Union, and, as a delegate to the Virginia secession convention, voted against secession.

State Court Disciplines Judge Elect for False Fliers

By Feb 10, 2017
Brian Turner

West Virginia's highest court has disciplined an attorney elected circuit judge last fall for using campaign fliers falsely claiming his opponent partied with President Barack Obama while coal miners lost jobs.

The Supreme Court agreed with the Judicial Hearing Board that Stephen Callaghan should be disciplined, imposing an even more severe penalty of two-year judicial suspension without pay and $15,000 in fines.

West Virginia Supreme Court to Have Female Majority

By Associated Press Dec 28, 2016
wvgopthinktank.com

West Virginia will be one of 11 states with a majority of women on their high courts starting next week.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the West Virginia Supreme Court will have a female majority for the first time when Beth Walker takes the bench Jan. 1.

State Supreme Court Denies Judge's Appeal to Remain on Bench

By Dec 1, 2016
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia

The West Virginia Supreme Court denied a Logan County circuit judge's appeal to remain on the bench and wrote that voters can't be penalized because of errors made by poll workers.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that after losing his race by 59 votes to Joshua Butcher in May, Judge Douglas Witten argued that irregularities in the polls should void the votes cast at several county precincts.

Court Won't Permit Pipeline Surveys Without Landowners' OK

By Nov 16, 2016
pipeline
AP Photo/Sergii Ryzhkov

The West Virginia Supreme Court is refusing to allow the developer of a proposed natural gas pipeline to survey landowners' property without their permission.

Monroe County Circuit Court Judge Robert Irons ruled in August 2015 that pipeline officials hadn't proved the project would provide sufficient public use to justify entering private property without an owner's permission.