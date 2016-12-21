W.Va. Senate Leader Picks Committee Chairmen

The West Virginia Senate's incoming president has selected committee chairmen and vice chairman for the legislative session next year.

Sen. Mitch Carmichael, a Jackson County Republican and majority leader, will replace Sen. Bill Cole as the chamber's presiding officer and lieutenant governor.

Republicans increased majority control, winning 22 seats in November with Democrats taking 12.

Republican committee chairmen include: Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Dave Sypolt of Preston County; Banking and Insurance, Sen. Ed Gaunch, Kanawha County; and Economic Development, Sen. Mike Maroney, Marshall County.

Others are: Education, Sen. Kenny Mann, Monroe County; Energy, Industry, and Mining, Sen. Randy Smith, Tucker County; Finance, Sen. Mike Hall, Putnam County.

Also selected are: Health and Human Resources, Sen. Tom Takubo, Kanawha County; and Natural Resources, Sen. Mark Maynard, Wayne County.