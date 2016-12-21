W.Va. Senate Leader Picks Committee Chairmen

By 7 hours ago

The West Virginia Senate's incoming president has selected committee chairmen and vice chairman for the legislative session next year.

Credit Martin Valent / WV Legislative Photography

Sen. Mitch Carmichael, a Jackson County Republican and majority leader, will replace Sen. Bill Cole as the chamber's presiding officer and lieutenant governor.

Republicans increased majority control, winning 22 seats in November with Democrats taking 12.

Republican committee chairmen include: Agriculture and Rural Development, Sen. Dave Sypolt of Preston County; Banking and Insurance, Sen. Ed Gaunch, Kanawha County; and Economic Development, Sen. Mike Maroney, Marshall County.

Others are: Education, Sen. Kenny Mann, Monroe County; Energy, Industry, and Mining, Sen. Randy Smith, Tucker County; Finance, Sen. Mike Hall, Putnam County.

Also selected are: Health and Human Resources, Sen. Tom Takubo, Kanawha County; and Natural Resources, Sen. Mark Maynard, Wayne County.

Tags: 
Senate
West Virginia Senate
Government

Related Content

W.Va. High Court Pauses Senate Appointment Until Ruling

By Jan 16, 2016
Martin Valent / WV Legislative Photography

The state Supreme Court is suspending an appointment to a key Senate opening until the court rules whether a Democrat or Republican should fill the seat.

The court issued the stay on Friday.

West Virginia AG: Senator's Replacement Should be Republican

By Jan 5, 2016
Martin Valent / WV Legislative Photography

An opinion by Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the vacancy left by a senator who was elected as a Democrat but flipped Republican should be filled by another Republican.

The Republican attorney general filed the opinion Tuesday regarding ex-Sen. Daniel Hall at the request of Republican Senate President Bill Cole.

Is "Right to Work" Right for W.Va.?

By Nov 16, 2015
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Interim meetings at the state capitol are usually laid back. Lawmakers attend their meetings and sometimes meet with a spare group of lobbyists and constituents.

Sunday, however, the House Government Organization Committee Room was overflowing. Men and women in union t-shirts filled the audience seats, the hallway and even the stairwells outside. What drew the crowd? A proposed piece of legislation that would make West Virginia a Right to Work state.

Senate Debate Flares Over Civil Lawsuits

By John Cantees Feb 19, 2015
West Virginia Morning
West Virginia Public Broadcasting / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

With safe crude oil transportation on everyone’s minds, Dave Mistich sat down with Peter Goelz a former managing director of the National Transportation Safety Board. We also take a look at some activity on the Senate floor that took place over a bill to cap damages for certain lawsuits.

Bill Capping Punitive Damages Voted Down

By Feb 18, 2015
Ashton Marra / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia senators have voted down a proposal to cap punitive damages from civil lawsuits in the state.

On Wednesday, two Republican senators broke party lines to help Democrats kill the measure in a 16-18 vote.

The proposal would have capped punitive damages from lawsuits at $500,000 or three times the compensatory damages, whatever is greater.

Republican Sens. Chris Walters and Daniel Hall voted against the bill alongside Democrats.

The bill was one of several legal reforms being pushed by the newly minted Republican legislative majority.