W.Va. to Receive $440K in Lawsuit Settlement

West Virginia is included in a settlement with a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary over representation of product quality and will receive more than $440,000.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey's office said West Virginia is among the 42 states and District of Columbia involved in the lawsuit. A $33 million settlement was announced in the case Wednesday.

Morrisey's office said the settlement resolves allegations that Johnson & Johnson subsidiary McNeil-PPC Inc. unlawfully promoted its nonprescription drugs as meeting federal standards for manufacturing. Some of the drugs were recalled three times between 2009 and 2010.

Medications involved included Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, St. Joseph Aspirin, Sudafed, Pepcid, Mylanta, Rolaids, Zyrtec and Zyrtec Eye Drops.