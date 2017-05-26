W.Va. Men Admit False Claims in Staged Crashes

By 1 minute ago

Federal authorities say two West Virginia men have admitted their roles in filing false insurance claims for motor vehicle accidents.

Credit wikimedia / Wikimedia

They were among eight people indicted in March over staged accidents from 2012 to 2014 in three counties.

According to prosecutors, 55-year-old Dallas Lewis, of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to mail fraud conspiracy and 34-year-old Charles Bonner, of Morgantown, pleaded guilty to mail fraud.

Authorities say Bonner took part in a staged accident in January 2012 in Harrison County, faking injuries and filing a false insurance claim that paid approximately $101,500 to him and others.

He also admitted a role in getting an insurance settlement check sent to someone else for $46,500.

The indictment alleged that Lewis coordinated the crashes and recruited the others.

Tags: 
False Claims
Insurance
Government

