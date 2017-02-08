W.Va. House Requires Committee Witness Oaths

By 1 hour ago

West Virginia's House of Delegates had amended its rules to require all witnesses appearing before its committees must be sworn in before testifying or answering lawmakers' question.

Credit West Virginia Legislative Services

The amended rule requires every house committee to administer oaths to anyone appearing before a committee.

House Speaker Tim Armstead says panel members make decisions daily that affect West Virginians and they want to be sure the decisions are based on accurate information.

The rule previously gave committees authority to place witnesses under oath but didn't require it.

It doesn't apply to public hearings, where people can sign up and speak freely on a given topic.

A recently adopted Senate rule says its committees have authority, with a majority vote, to administer oaths. They are not required.

House of Delegates
2017 Legislature
Government

