W.Va. High Court: Drugs in Newborn’s System Shows Abuse

By 26 minutes ago

West Virginia’s highest court has ruled that evidence of illicit drugs in a newborn’s umbilical cord is sufficient to bring a child abuse proceeding against the mother and the father who knew about her drug use.

The Supreme Court says state law clearly seeks to protect a threatened or harmed child from the person inflicting the injury or one failing to meet the child’s needs.

The case concerns a baby born prematurely in February 2016. The umbilical cord tested positive for cocaine, opiates, codeine, hydrocodone and oxycodone.

A twin was born dead.

Justice Robin Jean Davis cites “undisputed” evidence of the mother’s drug use.

The case returns to an Ohio County court, where the father testified he discouraged her drug use and the mother admitted lying to him about it.

Tags: 
Government
Supreme Court of Appeals of West Virginia
Opioids
Drug Abuse

Related Content

State to Establish Drug Control Policy Office

By Apr 27, 2017
Dollar Photo Club

West Virginia is establishing a new Office of Drug Control Policy to coordinate statewide funding, reporting and data about drug use, overdoses, addiction treatment, needs and statewide policy.

The law approved by the Legislature and Gov. Jim Justice requires health care providers, pharmacies, medical examiners, police, prosecutors and emergency responders to report suspected or actual overdoses, medical treatments, use of overdose antidotes and drug poisoning deaths.

Federal Partnership Will Fund Southern W.Va. Naloxone Pilot

By Dec 16, 2015
U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Booth Goodwin
Office of the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia

A federal grant will make a lifesaving drug available to State Troopers in three southern West Virginia counties.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of West Virginia Booth Goodwin announced the $100,000 grant in Princeton Wednesday.

Senate Suspends Rules to Pass Bill to Track Drug Overdoses

By Samantha Godby Apr 8, 2017
Will Price / West Virginia Legislative Photography

House Bill 2620, creating the West Virginia Drug Overdose Monitoring Act, would provide an office to gather data about the drug epidemic in West Virginia. Senate Judiciary Chair Charles Trump called that office a “hub.”

This would be a tool for the state to track concerns over drug abuse and overdoses throughout the state, as well as connect with other states to determine how they deal with similar concerns. Sen. Mike Woelfel said it is time for the Legislature to solve the problem.

Bill to Create Substance Abuse Treatment Facilities Passes in House

By Mar 29, 2017
Phil Isner
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that will encourage the creation of substance abuse treatment facilities in the state.