W.Va. to Get $1.6 Million for Redevelopment

West Virginia's U.S. senators say the Environmental Protection Agency will provide $1.6 million toward redevelopment projects in the state.

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the EPA awards include $600,000 for the Brooke-Hancock Regional Planning and Development Council.

Others are $300,000 for community assessments in Rainelle and Rupert, which were damaged by flooding last year; $200,000 for assessment in Thomas; $200,000 for the Upshur County Commission for the County Youth Camp Tar Pit; $200,000 for Vienna for the former Johns Manville site; and $100,000 for Bath, for the railroad depot complex.