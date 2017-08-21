Related Program: 
W.Va. DHHR Announces 22 Million to Combat Drug Epidemic

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human resources announced it will use $22 million in settlement monies received from drug distributors to combat the drug epidemic in West Virginia. 

The money came from a suit that found defendant drug companies failed to detect, report and stop the flood of suspicious prescription drug orders into the state. The defendants denied any liability, but the parties agreed to the settlement to avoid litigation.

The state plans to use the settlement money to provide more beds dedicated to substance use disorder treatment services in existing or newly constructed facilities.

The DHHR says they plan to evaluate where the greatest need for drug treatment exists in the state and then open an application-type process for private entities to build needed facilities. 

