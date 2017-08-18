W.Va. Capitol Police Reinforces Safety Rules Ahead of Sunday Rally

A Black Lives Matter rally will be held outside the Capitol Complex in Charleston on Sunday.

After recent violence in Charlottesville, Va., the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs announced in a news release Friday that safety rules for the Capitol grounds are being reinforced ahead of the rally.

The use of firearms and certain knives and bludgeons are already prohibited from the Capitol's campus, however, the Department of Military Affairs says some additional items are now banned, effective immediately. These items include:

Sticks, including those on signs

Helmets

Shields

Water guns or pistols

Capstun or pepper spray

Bicycles and animals will also be prohibited during Sunday’s event in the Capitol’s North Plaza.

Other items may be prohibited if they appear to be a risk to people or property. The Department of Military Affairs asks that visitors use common sense and be mindful of the items prohibited before they enter the Capitol grounds.

Backbacks, coolers, and bags brought on to the campus could be searched.

Masks, hoods, or face coverings on the Capitol grounds or other public spaces are also prohibited.

The Department of Military Affairs and the Capitol Police will be coordinating its safety and security measures with other law enforcement agencies as well as with the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.