W.Va. Bans Indoor Tanning by Those Under 18

By 1 hour ago

West Virginia has outlawed indoor tanning by anyone under 18.

Credit SlimVirgin / Wikimedia Commons

The law approved by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice says tanning facility owners face a misdemeanor charge and $100 fine for a first offense.

That rises to a fine ranging from $250 to $500 for a second conviction and $500 to $1,000 for a third.

Under the old law, children younger than 14 were banned from tanning beds in West Virginia businesses. Those 14 to 17 needed parental permission or consent.

Sponsors say medical evidence shows an increased risk of skin cancers from indoor tanning.

According to the National Conference of State Legislatures, 43 states regulate minors' use of tanning facilities, and 15 other states and the District of Columbia ban them for people under 18.

Tags: 
tanning
Jim Justice
2017 Legislative Session
Government

Related Content

State Enacts Abortion Notification Change

By 1 hour ago
Perry Bennett / West Virginia Legislative Photography

Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law ending a doctor's ability to waive the legal requirement to notify parents of an underage daughter's abortion.

It allows only a judge to waive parental notification.

State Makes Sharing Explicit Images a Crime

By Apr 26, 2017
Prison Bars
Schavda / wikimedia Commons

Gov. Jim Justice has signed new laws to criminalize "revenge porn" and to establish a mechanism for reducing criminal records for non-violent felonies down to misdemeanors.

The new crime laws are among dozens of measures the governor has signed so far this week following the Legislature's 60-day regular session.

State Won't Charge to Enter 7 State Parks, Forests

By Apr 26, 2017
Pipestem Resort
Bitmapped / wikimedia commons

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has stopped a pilot project to start charging entrance fees at seven West Virginia state parks and forests.

Justice called the decision to charge a $2 daily fee starting Memorial Day weekend an error made without his approval.

State Raises Penalty for Punishing Whistleblowers

By Apr 25, 2017

A revised West Virginia law will increase the possible civil fine from $500 to $5,000 for government employers who threaten or retaliate against whistleblowers.

The measure passed by the Legislature and signed by Gov. Jim Justice also authorizes firing them instead of the possible six-month suspension under current law.

Mine Owned by Justice Cited for Safety Violations

By Apr 25, 2017
Jesse Wright / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Authorities have cited a West Virginia mining operation owned by Gov. Jim Justice for six safety violations following a workers' fatal fall in February.

The West Virginia Office of Miners' Health, Safety and Training says 43-year-old Jason Kenneth Matthews of Bluefield, Virginia, fell from a ladder while attempting repairs inside the McDowell County coal preparation plant.