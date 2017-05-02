W.Va. Attorney General Seeks Input on Card Skimming

By 1 hour ago

West Virginia's attorney general has sent a letter to gas stations and convenience stores across the state asking for information on ways to raise awareness and prevention among businesses and consumers against skimming credit and debit card information.

Credit Officer / Wikimedia Commons

In the letter, Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says the request is not part of any investigation into their businesses but seeks input.

Skimmers are devices that can be attached to gas pumps and automated teller machines to intercept information from cards' magnetic strips and later used to run up purchases.

The attorney general's office says consumers should beware of additional devices attached to gas pumps or ATM card slots and that victims should contact their financial institutions.

Skimmers can look like normal card readers that stick out a little farther that normal.

Tags: 
West Virginia Attorney General's Office
Attorney General Patrick Morrisey
Card Skimming
Government

Related Content

State Unit Cites $2.5M of Improper Disability Claims

By Feb 15, 2017
wikimedia

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says its unit targeting Social Security disability fraud helped save $2.5 million in improper claims during its first year.

Two investigators and an analyst have been working with the Social Security Administration, its inspector general's office and the state's Disability Determination Section to review suspicious or questionable disability claims.

State Sues 3rd Pharmacy Over Painkillers

By Jan 5, 2017

West Virginia's attorney general has sued a third pharmacy alleging it dispensed too many prescription painkillers and violated state consumer protection laws.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says Crab Orchard Pharmacy Inc. dispensed 4.6 million doses of hydrocodone and oxycodone over seven years in Raleigh County, despite the presence of 32 competing pharmacies and eight medical facilities. The Raleigh County town has less than 3,000 residents.

State Board to Request Reports of Painkiller Orders

By Dec 13, 2016
Pills, Drugs, Prescriptions, prescription drugs
RayNata / wikimedia

West Virginia's Board of Pharmacy plans to ask prescription drug wholesalers to report pharmacies that place suspiciously large orders of painkillers or other controlled substances.

The board plans to forward those reports to the state Attorney General's Office, which last week sued a pharmacy in Boone County, alleging it provided too many highly addictive painkillers over more than a decade.

W.Va. Settles Claims Against 3 Drug Companies

By Nov 18, 2016
pills
Wikimedia Commons

The West Virginia Attorney General's Office says it has reached settlements with three more prescription drug wholesalers for $800,000 resolving allegations they failed to detect, report and stop suspiciously large drug orders into the state.

Court Blocks Release of Hospital Merger Documents

By Nov 3, 2016
www.stmarysdoc.com/ / St. Mary's Medical Center

The West Virginia Supreme Court has blocked the release of documents related to the proposed merger of two hospitals.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the Supreme Court voted 3-1 on Wednesday to put a hold on Kanawha County Circuit Judge Tod Kaufman's order to release the documents.

Attorney General Heads National Group

By Feb 10, 2017
Patrick Morrisey, W. Va. Attorney General
Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia's attorney general has been named chairman of the national organization of Republican attorneys general earlier than planned, a domino effect that began when Jeff Sessions was named the nation's top law enforcement officer.

State Attorney General Patrick Morrisey was vice chairman and in line to head the Republican Attorneys General Association at the end of the year.

State Gets Share of Western Union Fraud Settlement

By Feb 1, 2017
Patrick Morrisey, W. Va. Attorney General
Janet Kunicki / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

  Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says about 2,300 West Virginia consumers could be eligible for $2.9 million in refunds as part of a settlement involving Western Union.

In a news release, Morrisey says the company has agreed to pay a total of $5 million to 49 states plus the District of Columbia to cover costs and fees. That's in in addition to a settlement announced earlier in January in which the company said it will pay $586 million to compensate fraud victims who used Western Union to wire money to scam artists.