Writers Contest | Winning Entries 2017

They are in!  The winning entries for the 2017 Writers Contest have been published.  Check out and see stories submitted from around the state and surrounding viewing area.  We salute all the young writers and encourage them to keep writing.  Click here to see winning entries.

WVPB Salutes Sandy Wiseman, 2017 PBS Digital Innovator

By Apr 25, 2017
Sandy Wisemen is the 2017 PBS Digital Innovator for West Virginia

Sandy Wiseman, a Librarian at Woodsdale Elementary School, Ohio County, is named as one of 52 educators from across the country selected for the fifth annual PBS Digital Innovators Program. The program recognizes classroom changemakers: educators who skillfully approach education with a bold and fresh perspective, and who integrate digital media and resources into their classrooms in a way that sparks a love of learning for their students.

These Classrooms are STEAM Powered

By Apr 24, 2017

Congratulations to the following schools for their participation in the STEAM power WV Challenge. 

3rd Grade 

Lakewood Elementary School,  Kanawha County

Teacher: Jodi Ballard

My students had a blast with these activities. We love hands on learning and STEM activities.

This challenge gave them the opportunity to incorporate both of those things and let them work collaboratively. They loved it!

 

4th Grade      Paw Paw Elementary School, Morgan County

Teacher: Cortney Kile

WVPB at Mountain View Elementary

By Feb 21, 2017

WVPB education participated in a community book festival at Mountain View Elementary School on Saturday, February 18.  Over 400 parents and children turned out for a day filled with books, stories and family activities.  

In WVPB's session clips were shown from the newest PBS KIDS show, Splash and Bubbles, about fish friends who explore themes of friendship and life in the deep ocean.   As a part of the learning session, children created their own deep sea creatures. 