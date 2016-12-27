WRITERS CONTEST | 2017

It's here!  The WVPB PBS Kids 2017 Writers Contest is calling all West Virginia students in grades Kindergarten through 5 to sharpen their pencils and bring out their crayons to write and illustrate a story.  Winning stories will be published on our website.  The contest  runs January 1 through March 31.  All applications must be submitted by March 31, 2017.

For more information, official contest rules and entry forms, click here.  You can also read last year's winning entries.  What are you waiting for, start writing!

Tags: 
WVPB Education
Writers Contest
PBS Kids

