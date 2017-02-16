Workshop Offered on Raising Fish, Vegetables Together

A free workshop is being offered next week on aquaponic growing, a method that allows fish and vegetables to be raised together in a closed system.

Credit Steven Walling / Wikimedia Commons

West Virginia State University Extension Service is hosting the workshop from 10 a.m. to noon on Feb. 25 at the Buffalo High School Greenhouse in Buffalo.

Extension Agent John Bombardiere will lead the session. He said in a news release the program will cover construction, operation and maintenance of small-scale indoor aquaponics systems. It will also address fish and plant selection; management, design, components and costs; and potential market outlets for producers.

To register, contact Extension Agent Brad Cochran at bcochran2@wvstateu.edu or (304) 204-4021.

West Virginia State University Extension Service
aquaponic
Energy & Environment

