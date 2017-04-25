Work to Start to Replace Flooded-Out Elkview Bridge

By 2 hours ago

Construction is expected to start this week on a replacement for a flooded-out bridge leading to a mall in Elkview, West Virginia.

Credit Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

The Kanawha County Commission says in a news release Tuesday that construction on the culvert bridge at the Crossings Mall is expected to begin Thursday and should be completed in about two months.

Tara Retail Group owns the mall and is headed by developer Bill Abruzzino, who filed for bankruptcy in January. A federal bankruptcy judge this month approved a financing plan for the new bridge.

The mall has been closed since floodwaters knocked out the bridge last June. Dozens of businesses have closed and more than 500 people are out of work. The floods killed 23 people statewide.

Tags: 
Elkview Crossings Mall
Elkview
2016 Flood
Government

Related Content

Judge Approves Plan to Rebuild Bridge to Marooned Mall

By Apr 14, 2017
Flood, Elkview
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A federal bankruptcy judge has approved a financing plan to allow the reconstruction of a washed-out bridge leading to Crossings Mall in Elkview, West Virginia.

Local outlets report the mall has been closed since a flood washed away the culvert bridge in June 2016. Dozens of businesses have closed and more than 500 people are out of work.

Hearing Set on Bridge Plan at Marooned Elkview Mall

By Mar 31, 2017
Flood, Elkview
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A federal bankruptcy judge has scheduled a hearing to consider a financing plan for an access bridge at a West Virginia shopping center to replace one that was destroyed in last summer's flooding.

U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Patrick Flatley on Thursday scheduled an April 6 hearing in Clarksburg on mall owner Tara Retail Group's intentions to build a new bridge at the Crossings Mall in Elkview. The owner filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy just prior to a January auction for the mall property.

Bankruptcy Halts Auction of Marooned Elkview Mall

By Jan 25, 2017
Flood, Elkview
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

  A last-minute bankruptcy filing has halted the sale of an Elkview shopping center that has been marooned and shuttered since a crucial access bridge was washed away by flooding last summer.

A group was forming on the steps of the Kanawha County Courthouse on Tuesday to participate in an auction for the Crossings Mall property, but the scheduled sale was called off after the mall owners filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Marooned Elkview Mall to be Sold at Public Auction

By Jan 6, 2017
Flood, Elkview
Kara Lofton / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

A shopping center where a bridge was washed away by flooding last summer is to be sold at public auction.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Elkview Crossings Mall is scheduled for trustee's sale at 1:30 p.m. Jan. 24.