Wooton Chosen as Alcohol Beverage Control Commissioner

By 1 hour ago

Longtime Alcohol Beverage Control Administration employee Fred Wooton has been selected to be the agency's new commissioner.

Credit wikimedia / Wikimedia Commons

Gov. Jim Justice announced Wooton's appointment and said he offers experience on several levels with the agency.

Justice's office said in a news release that Wooton has been with the ABCA for more than 25 years in roles including inspector, enforcement agent and enforcement supervisor. He has also instructed officers and cadets at the West Virginia State Police Academy on alcohol beverage control laws, rules and regulations since 2004 and has served on the ABCA Policies and Procedures Executive Committee.

He previously worked in the lodging, food and beverage industry in southern West Virginia.

Tags: 
West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration
Jim Justice
Fred Wooton
Government

