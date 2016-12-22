WMMN Radio Went on the Air: December 22, 1928:

On December 22, 1928, Fairmont’s WMMN radio station went on the air. The call letters were based on the initials of popular Fairmont attorney and U.S. Senator Matthew M. Neely. Like many other radio stations in Appalachia, WMMN played an important role in the growth of country music.

In 1938, WMMN began hosting a live Saturday night show. The Sagebrush Roundup was broadcast from Fairmont’s National Guard. It featured some of the bigger names in country music, including Buddy Starcher and Grandpa Jones, who would later become a beloved TV star on Hee-Haw.

During its peak years, the Roundup could be heard throughout the region. The Sagebrush Roundup ended its 10-year run in 1948 due primarily to competition from other stations.

In the 1950s, WMMN turned increasingly toward recorded music. But, it kept some of its local flavor by airing sports broadcasts for West Fairmont Senior High and Fairmont State College. In 1991, the station fell into bankruptcy and went off the air. It was resurrected a little more than a year later by Fantasia Broadcasting and brought back to the airwaves with an all-news format.