Why Another of West Virginia's Geriatricians is Leaving the State

By 27 minutes ago
  • Alzheimer's Disease, dementia, elderly, couple, worried
Last year we ran a story about the shortage of geriatricians in West Virginia. In it, we featured Todd Goldberg, the only full-time geriatrician in Charleston and head of the West Virginia University geriatrics fellowship program.

Since that story ran, WVU decided to end their fellowship program after it failed to attract applicant for a fourth year in a row. Now, Goldberg has decided to leave West Virginia citing a personal reason - the need to care for his own aging parents in Pennsylvania. Health reporter Kara Lofton recently sat down with Goldberg at Edgewood Retirement Community in Charleston to talk about his decision to leave and what one fewer geriatrician in an aging state means for the future of elder-care in West Virginia. 

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting

