Whitewater Rafting Traffic Down Last Year

By 8 seconds ago

West Virginia's whitewater rafting industry saw a 2.3 percent drop in visitors last year compared with 2015.

Credit AP Photo / Jeff Gentner

State Division of Natural Resources figures show traffic on the New, Gauley and other West Virginia rivers totaled 131,028 customers in 2016, down 3,054 customers from the year before.

The New and Gauley rivers in southern West Virginia get the majority of the state's whitewater business. Customers there dropped 4.5 percent to 100,312 last year. Dave Arnold of outfitter Adventures on the Gorge says the decrease was due to devastating flooding that hit the state in late June.

Mirroring downturns in the travel and leisure industries that followed the 2001 terrorist attacks, West Virginia rafting companies have struggled to approach the peak season of 1995, when there were more than 257,000 visitors.

Tags: 
Whitewater Rafting
West Virginia Division of Natural Resources
Government

Related Content

Whitewater Rafting Traffic up in West Virginia Last Year

By & May 18, 2016
Whiterwater Rafting Gauley River
AP Photo / Jeff Gentner

  West Virginia's whitewater rafting industry saw a 3 percent increase in visitors last year compared to 2014.

State Division of Natural Resources figures show traffic on the New, Gauley and other West Virginia rivers totaled 134,082 customers in 2015, up 3,900 customers from the year before.

In West Virginia, Whitewater Rafting and the Long Tail of a Chemical Spill

By Jul 31, 2014

The economic impact of January's chemical spill from Freedom Industries into the Elk River is still not fully known. But, as The Washington Post reports, rafting companies on the New and Gauley Rivers say they are hurting even though the Elk doesn't flow into the rafting region.

Outfitters Test Rafting Below Hawks Nest Dam

By May 12, 2014
Gibsonian / wvexp.com

A section of the New River between Hawks Nest Dam and Gauley Bridge is being studied for potential whitewater rafting.

State Wildlife Officials to Relax Some Hunting Regulations

By 18 hours ago
Deer
Scott Baue / U.S. Department of Agriculture

West Virginia wildlife officials are seeking looser hunting regulations for deer and bears.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Division of Natural Resources officials proposed a list of changes at the state Natural Resources Commission's meeting Sunday.

Justice Appoints New Director for State Wildlife Agency

By Feb 8, 2017
West Milford Dam
U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Gov. Jim Justice has appointed a businessman, hunter and fisherman to be director of the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.

According to the governor's office, Bridgeport native Stephen McDaniel helped establish and expand a family medical supply business, Total Health Services of WV.

State Agency Soliciting Wildlife Art for Calendar

By Jan 20, 2017
Deer
Scott Baue / U.S. Department of Agriculture

West Virginia Division of Natural Resources has requested original color wildlife paintings for the 2018 edition of its wildlife calendar.

According to the division, paintings may depict popular fish or game or West Virginia's other wildlife, such as snakes, frogs, turtles, salamanders, bats, songbirds and small mammals.

State Hunters Kill 112,000 Deer and 3,000 Bears

By Jan 11, 2017
Deer
Scott Baue / U.S. Department of Agriculture

State wildlife officials say hunters killed 112,384 white-tailed deer in West Virginia during the recently completed hunting seasons.

They say hunters took 3,012 black bears, slightly fewer than the record set in 2015.

State Reports 2,066 Birds Taken in Turkey Hunt

By Dec 13, 2016

Preliminary data show West Virginia hunters took 2,066 turkeys this fall, up more than 80 percent from last year.

The state Division of Natural Resources says all 55 counties were open to a fall season for the first time in recent history.