Whistleblower Lawsuit Settled Against a West Virginia Agency

A lawsuit filed by two former West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources employees who said they faced retaliation for whistleblowing has been settled.

Former department executives Susan Perry and Jennifer Taylor filed a lawsuit in 2012 against the agency's former acting secretary Rocco Fucillo, deputy secretary Warren Keefer and Bryan Rosen.

The lawsuit alleged Perry and Taylor were fired after raising issues with the agency's handling of bids.

Court documents state a notice of mediation was filed in the Kanawha Circuit Court in February, but didn't include settlement amounts.

The state Supreme Court ruled April 2016 that Judge James Stucky erred when he dismissed the plaintiff's earlier suit. The justices ruled, while whistleblowing claims will go forward, Stucky was correct in dismissing others.