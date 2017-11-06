When Scary Things Happen

For the second time in about a month we hear of another horrific shooting. This time it is in a church in Texas. This is not the place to dig into the why, but rather to provide some resources to help parents and caregivers talk to the children. We need answer our little ones' questions as best we can, it is important that children can feel safe and loved.

Sesame Street in Communities is free website with loads or resources for parents and caregivers of young children. It takes on difficult issues that children face. Sesame Street in Communities helps children overcome traumatic experiences and address difficult feelings like anxiety, grief, and anger.

Head on over to Sesame Street to see what's there. Before you go, give that little one a hug.