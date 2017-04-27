Wheeling Resident Takes On This Week's Piano Puzzler

This week's contest for the Performance Today Piano Puzzler hails from Wheeling, West Virginia.

Every week Bruce Adolphe re-writes a familiar tune in the style of a classical composer and a contestant tries to name the hidden tune, and name the composer whose style Bruce is mimicking.

Walt Warren was this week's contestant on the Performance Today's Piano Puzzler

Walt Warren from Wheeling is this week's contestant. He joined the school band in 6th grade as a trumpet player. In high school he fell in love with classical music.

He's currently very involved in community theatre in the Wheeling area, and served several times as music director, actor, and musical performer in plays.  He's also an  instructor at Towngate Theatre in Wheeling, teaching music and acting classes for children.

Warren is a member and supporter of West Virginia Public Broadcasting. "I listen daily to Performance Today on WVNP Wheeling--part of the W.Va. Public Broadcasting network of stations."

"It was great fun playing the Puzzler with Fred Child and Bruce Adolphe" Warren said. "Although my performance in guessing the tune and composer's style left quite a bit to be desired, I still had a blast".

Listen to the entire Piano Puzzler segment here:

