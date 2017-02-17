Wheeling Protests For, Against 'Sanctuary City' Idea

Some residents from the Northern Panhandle region organized a protest outside Wheeling municipal offices this week. They want city council to consider declaring the town a "sanctuary city" which is a "municipality that adopts a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status."
Word got around primarily through social media about the event and a counter protest was also organized – this despite public announcements from city officials that no plans of becoming a sanctuary city are in the works. Dozens of protesters and more than a hundred counter-protesters still showed up with signs, flags, and thoughts they wanted to share.