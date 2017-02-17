Wheeling Protests For, Against 'Sanctuary City' Idea

Some residents from the Northern Panhandle region organized a protest outside Wheeling municipal offices this week. They want city council to consider declaring the town a "sanctuary city" which is a "municipality that adopts a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status."

LISTEN: Sounds of Sanctuary City protesting in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Word got around primarily through social media about the event and a counter protest was also organized – this despite public announcements from city officials that no plans of becoming a sanctuary city are in the works. Dozens of protesters and more than a hundred counter-protesters still showed up with signs, flags, and thoughts they wanted to share.