Wheeling Protests For, Against 'Sanctuary City' Idea

By 2 minutes ago
  • Joe White (with yellow sign) of Elm Grove, West Virginia, stands surrounded by friends and family across the street from Wheeling city building. He was an organizer of the counter protest.
    Joe White (with yellow sign) of Elm Grove, West Virginia, stands surrounded by friends and family across the street from Wheeling city building. He was an organizer of the counter protest.
    Glynisi Board / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Some residents from the Northern Panhandle region organized a protest outside Wheeling municipal offices this week. They want city council to consider declaring the town a "sanctuary city" which is a "municipality that adopts a policy of protecting unauthorized immigrants by not prosecuting them for violating federal immigration laws and by ensuring that all residents have access to city services, regardless of immigration status."


Word got around primarily through social media about the event and a counter protest was also organized – this despite public announcements from city officials that no plans of becoming a sanctuary city are in the works. Dozens of protesters and more than a hundred counter-protesters still showed up with signs, flags, and thoughts they wanted to share.

Wheeling resident Michael Iafrate joined the small group of proponents for becoming a sanctuary city.
Credit Glynis Board / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Tags: 
sanctuary city
Wheeling
Government

Related Content

February 9, 1950: Senator Joe McCarthy Inflames Cold War in Wheeling

By Feb 9, 2017
In reality, McCarthy didn’t have an actual list.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online & The Wheeling Intelligencer / WV Humanities Council

On February 9, 1950, a speech in Wheeling given by U.S. Senator Joseph McCarthy altered the course of history.

During his speech at the McClure Hotel, the Wisconsin Republican held up a piece of paper that allegedly listed 205 communists who worked for the U.S. State Department.

It was a pivotal moment in the early Cold War and propelled McCarthy into the national spotlight.

January 28, 1937: Worst Recorded Flooding Occurs Along the Ohio River

By Jan 28, 2017
It devastated communities along the entire 1000-mile stretch of the Ohio.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / WV Humanities Council

On January 28, 1937, the Ohio River crested in Huntington nearly 20 feet above flood stage. Days earlier, it’d crested at the same level in Parkersburg and 10 feet above flood stage in Wheeling.

The Ohio River had always been prone to flooding. Just 10 months before, the Ohio had hit record levels at Wheeling.

Wheeling Council Passes Anti-Discrimination LGBT Ordinance

By Dec 21, 2016
Wikimedia commons / Brandon W. Holmes

Wheeling has become West Virginia's 11th city to pass a policy protecting the housing and employment rights for LGBT citizens.

The Wheeling City Council voted 7-0 to establish new anti-discrimination protections in the city's human rights ordinance based on sexual orientation, gender identity and veteran status on Tuesday.