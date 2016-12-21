Wheeling Council Passes Anti-Discrimination LGBT Ordinance

By 18 hours ago

Wheeling has become West Virginia's 11th city to pass a policy protecting the housing and employment rights for LGBT citizens.

Credit Wikimedia commons / Brandon W. Holmes

The Wheeling City Council voted 7-0 to establish new anti-discrimination protections in the city's human rights ordinance based on sexual orientation, gender identity and veteran status on Tuesday.

The Intelligencer says the ordinance includes exemptions for religious institutions, as well as employers with fewer than 12 employees.

It also gives the city's human rights commission the ability to issue cease-and-desist orders in response to complaints under the new policy if attempts at conciliation fail. The commission can have the courts enforce those orders if they are not obeyed.

Wheeling is the fifth city in the state to approve such a measure this year.

Tags: 
Wheeling
LGBT rights
LGBT
Government

Related Content

Federal Prosecutor in West Virginia Stepping Down

By Dec 19, 2016
U.S. Attorney's Office / United States Department of Justice

The top federal prosecutor responsible for the northern district of West Virginia says he will resign at year's end.

U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld, appointed six years ago by Democratic President Barack Obama, says he'll return to private law practice.

Catholic Charities Building in West Virginia Going Solar

By Dec 11, 2016
solar panels atop the garage attached to the First State Capitol Building
Glynis Board / WVPB

A Catholic Charities social services building serving residents of West Virginia and Ohio is installing solar panels in response to Pope Francis' call for caring for the environment.

Energy Conference to Take Place Today in Wheeling

By Oct 26, 2016
Wikimedia commons / Brandon W. Holmes

The state commerce secretary, a congressman and the Republican nominee for governor are headlining an energy conference in northern West Virginia.

The Consumer Energy Alliance's West Virginia Energy and Manufacturing Forum will take place Wednesday at the Oglebay Conference Center in Wheeling.

Voters Approve State of West Virginia: October 24, 1861

By & Gail Thornhill Oct 24, 2016
Many western Virginia residents had few options because the U.S. Constitution forbids any state to be carved from another state without the original state’s approval.
e-wv, The West Virginia Encyclopedia online. / 1872, Western Virgnia, Reorganized Government of Virginia

On October 24, 1861, voters formally approved the formation of West Virginia. Many western Virginia residents had been frustrated with the Virginia state government for years. But, they had few options at their disposal because the U.S. Constitution forbids any state to be carved from another state without the original state’s approval.

The Virginia state government in Richmond would not have willingly given away one-third of its territory. But, when Virginia left the Union at the beginning of the Civil War, western Virginia politicians seized their window of opportunity.

Intermodal Transportation Center Experiencing $81K Shortfall

By Oct 17, 2016
Wikimedia commons / Brandon W. Holmes

The Robert C. Byrd Intermodal Transportation Center in Wheeling will operate at a loss for the current fiscal year, with taxpayers covering an estimated $81,000 deficit for the facility.

The Intelligencer reports the center's total operating cost for the coming fiscal year is expected to be $403,005.

Projected revenues are $254,000.

LGBT Rights Discussed at Shepherd University

By Jul 12, 2016
Cecelia Mason / Shepherd University

Lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender rights were the topic of a public forum Tuesday morning at Shepherd University. Speakers at the event said West Virginia has come far in accepting LGBT people but not far enough.

Dozens of community members, Shepherd faculty, students, and alumni attended the discussion Tuesday on LGBT rights.

University, High School Students Weigh in Against Religious Freedom Bill

By Mar 1, 2016
courtesy Fairness West Virginia

This story was updated March 2, 7:40 pm: House Bill 4012 died on a 7 to 27 vote by the West Virginia Senate. The bill, known as the Religious Freedom Protection Act, would have established a process for courts to follow when people or businesses claimed that government action was infringing upon their religious beliefs.

17-year old Davis Kimble, a young activist who had spoken out against the bill earlier this week, had this response to the Senate's decision:"I think this serves as a victory for not only minorities across the state, but also for passionate community leaders who stood up and made their voices heard. It's a shame we had to fight this fight, but it shows a willingness on the part of our state legislatures to hear the people's voices and do what's best for the state and its wonderful people."

Kanawha School Board Strengthens LGBT Protections

By Nov 20, 2015
wikimedia / Wikimedia

The Kanawha County school board has approved policy changes meant to protect prospective and current lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender employees from discrimination.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports that the board approved the changes at a meeting Thursday. Among the changes was adding "ancestry and sexual orientation" to the equal opportunity section of the school system's cultural diversity and human relations policy.

Martinsburg Citizens Speak to LGBT Non-discrimination Ordinance

By Jul 30, 2015

On West Virginia Morning, Liz McCormick reports from Martinsburg where the city council is considering an ordinance that would prohibit discrimination based on sexual orientation.  And Ashton Marra talks with governors attending the National Governors Association meeting at the Greenbrier last week about their efforts to combat substance abuse.  These stories on West Virginia Morning from West Virginia Public Radio news – telling West Virginia’s story.


Advocacy Groups React to Federal Ruling on LGBT Employment Protections

By Jul 17, 2015
theodoranian / wikimedia Commons

West Virginia advocacy groups are reacting to a new federal ruling that further protects the LGBT community. A Thursday ruling by the federal Equal Employment Opportunity Commission has deemed discrimination against workers based on sexual orientation illegal.