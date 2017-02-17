What Would a Repeal of the Income Tax Mean for West Virginia?

On The Legislature Today, the Senate's Select Committee on Tax Reform beings discussing the chair's plan to reform the state's tax code, shifting from a personal income tax to a broader consumer sales tax.

Ted Boettner with the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy and John Deskins with the Bureau for Business and Economic Research at West Virginia University discuss the potential benefits and risks to the plan and it impacts on West Virginians.

In the Senate, newly appointed members of the West Virginia Board of Education appeared before the committee tasked with approving their appointment.

And the coal industry is starting to rebound in southern West Virginia, but we meet two former mining company employees who say the slight uptick isn’t enough to turn the region around.