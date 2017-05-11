What Trumpcare Means for West Virginia

More than 180,000 West Virginians received health insurance through Obamacare. All three of its Congressmen voted to repeal it. We debate why.

All three West Virginia Congressmen voted for the American Health Care Act – the bill to repeal Obamacare.

Critics say it would hurt low-income and older people, both of which are found in abundance in West Virginia. Supporters say Obamacare has failed to offer affordable health care options to many. We debate who’s right.

Also, should pets be allowed in the workplace? And if so, under what conditions?

"The Front Porch" is where we tackle the tough issues facing Appalachia the same way you talk with your friends on the porch.

"The Front Porch" is hosted by conservative lawyer and columnist Laurie Lin, WVPB CEO Scott Finn, and our liberal, goat-herding, Greek-loving, Hillbilly-philosophizing, American-Friends-Service-Committee working co-host, Rick Wilson.

An edited version of “The Front Porch” airs Fridays at 4:50 p.m. on West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s radio network, and the full version is available at wvpublic.org and as a podcast as well.

