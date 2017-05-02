West Virginia University Volunteers Create Greenspace

By 1 hour ago

West Virginia University faculty and student volunteers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Falling Run Greenspace.

Credit Falling Run Trail Project Facebook

The Falling Run Trail opened Sunday with 16 biking and hiking paths connecting the downtown campus to West Virginia University's Organic Research Farm. Volunteers have been working on the trail since August.

Narvel Weese, vice president for administration and finance, says a partnership with the city of Morgantown allowed the school to acquire the property in 2012. He says a total of 3,700 hours were invested in cutting grass, construction and grooming of trails.

Blake Humphrey, student body vice president, says the trail will have a lasting legacy and serve students and community members for years to come.

Tags: 
West Virginia University
Falling Run Greenspace
Arts & Culture

Related Content

West Virginia Increases Autonomy of Universities

By Apr 26, 2017
Woodburn Hall
http://history.wvu.edu/r/images/homepage/13223

Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law revamping state oversight of West Virginia's colleges and universities, giving some schools more autonomy from West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission.

Institutions exempted from certain regulatory requirements are West Virginia University, including West Virginia University Potomac State College and West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

Conference on College Alcohol, Drug Abuse Set at WVU

By Apr 24, 2017
ZngZng / wikimedia Commons

A conference on the risks of alcohol and drug abuse on college campuses is set at West Virginia University.

WVU says in a news release that the meeting will be Monday at the Erickson Alumni Center on the Morgantown campus.

University Approves Agreement for Purchase of Buildings

By Apr 21, 2017
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

West Virginia University officials have approved an agreement that allows a nonprofit group to purchase several buildings at a southern West Virginia campus.

KVC Health Systems, which specializes in behavioral health care and child welfare, plans to convert the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery into a college specifically for children transitioning out of the foster care system, giving at-risk young adults a chance to earn two-year degrees at no cost to them.

April 20, 1939: Poet Laureate Irene McKinney Born in Belington

By Apr 20, 2017
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Poet Irene McKinney was born in Belington in Barbour County on April 20, 1939. She earned degrees from West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia University and, in 1976, published her first book of poems, The Girl with the Stone in Her Lap. She served as director of creative writing at West Virginia Wesleyan and, in 1984, published another poetry collection entitled The Wasps and the Blue Hexagon.  The next year, she won a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and other prestigious honors.

West Virginia to Host NCAA Rifle Championships in 2019

By Apr 19, 2017
WVU Rifle athletes taught fans the basic of competitive shooting at their rifle range in Morgantown.
Anne Li / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia University will host the NCAA rifle national championships in two years.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the university will host the event in Morgantown on March 8 and 9 in 2019. It marks the first time that WVU will be the host site for an NCAA championship final.