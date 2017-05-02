West Virginia University Volunteers Create Greenspace

West Virginia University faculty and student volunteers held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the completion of the Falling Run Greenspace.

The Falling Run Trail opened Sunday with 16 biking and hiking paths connecting the downtown campus to West Virginia University's Organic Research Farm. Volunteers have been working on the trail since August.

Narvel Weese, vice president for administration and finance, says a partnership with the city of Morgantown allowed the school to acquire the property in 2012. He says a total of 3,700 hours were invested in cutting grass, construction and grooming of trails.

Blake Humphrey, student body vice president, says the trail will have a lasting legacy and serve students and community members for years to come.