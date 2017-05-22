West Virginia University Receives $402K to Help Rural Areas

By 1 hour ago

The federal government has awarded more than $400,000 to West Virginia University to improve sustainable agriculture and help rural communities thrive.

Credit Cecelia Mason / WV Public Radio

U.S. Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito announced the $402,890 award in a news release this month.

Manchin said the university, through its Extension Services program, invests in rural communities across the state, creating a great benefit for West Virginia.

Capito said the resources will allow the university to continue its work assisting rural West Virginia.

The funding is from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Institute of Food and Agriculture.

West Virginia University
Agriculture
Government

