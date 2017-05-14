West Virginia Town of Nitro Unveils Park to Honor Veterans

The city of Nitro has unveiled a park in honor of local military veterans.

Media outlets report the town dedicated the Living Memorial Park in celebration of its centennial Saturday. The park includes a statue of a World War I soldier, a fountain, a patriotic mural and more than 300 engraved pavers honoring veterans.

Three people were added to the city's Wall of Fame: country music singer Kathy Mattea, retired major league baseball umpire Larry Barnett, and the late major league baseball player Lew Burdette.

Nitro was founded during World War I when a federal ammunitions plant was built to supply explosives for use in the war.