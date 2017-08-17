West Virginia Teacher of the Year Finalists Announced

Six West Virginia educators have been chosen for Teacher of the Year award.

The West Virginia Department of Education announced Wednesday that the finalists are Teresa Thorne of Slanesville Elementary School in Hampshire County, Tammy Ann Spangler of Ripley Middle School in Jackson County, Kaitlin Thorsell of Washington High School in Jefferson County, Tammy J. Bittorf of Berkeley Springs High School in Morgan County, Adriane L. Manning of Wheeling Middle School in Ohio County and Leslie Lively of Short Line School in Wetzel County.

The Teacher of the Year will be announced during a ceremony on Sept. 18 at the Clay Center in Charleston. The recipient will represent West Virginia at the national level.