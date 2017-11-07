West Virginia’s Bob Huggins Gets 4-year Contract Extension

  • West Virginia head coach Bob Huggins yells from the sideline during the first half of an NCAA Tournament college basketball regional semifinal game against Gonzaga in San Jose, Calif.
West Virginia’s Bob Huggins has agreed to a four-year contract extension that includes the option for him to step aside or continue coaching after the 2021-’22 season.

Under the agreement announced Monday, Huggins, 64, will earn $3.75 million this season, including a base salary of $250,000. He’ll get $100,000 raises each year.

“I want Bob Huggins leading our basketball program for many years to come,” WVU athletic director Shane Lyons said in a statement. “Bob is a future Hall of Famer, who cares about his players and this university. His teams have been highly successful on the court and in the classroom.”

Starting with the 2022-’23 season, Huggins can assume a five-year appointment in public relations and development along with other duties within the athletic department, ending in June 2027. Or he can continue coaching.

The arrangement is similar to a 2012 contract extension for Huggins.

“I am very lucky to be able to coach in the state and at the university that I love so much,” Huggins said.

Huggins is entering his 36th season as a head coach. His 819 career wins are the third most among active Division I coaches. The Mountaineers have gone to the NCAA Tournament in eight of Huggins’ 10 seasons.

No. 11 West Virginia opens play Friday night against No. 25 Texas A&M at Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

