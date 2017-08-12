West Virginia Officials Ask 130,000 Voters for Address Updates

The West Virginia secretary of state is asking more than 130,000 voters to update their address.

Media outlets report that the request from Secretary of State Mac Warner's office will come in the form of postcards in the next few days.

The request aims to help the secretary of state update voter registration rolls.

The office says the postcards will be sent to people who have been flagged for recently moving without updating voter registration information. The cards are meant as a reminder, and don't mean someone's registration is being canceled.

Voters can update registration information by mailing back the postcard or going online. They can also view their registration status online.