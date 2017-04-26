West Virginia Increases Autonomy of Universities

By 4 hours ago

Gov. Jim Justice has signed a law revamping state oversight of West Virginia's colleges and universities, giving some schools more autonomy from West Virginia's Higher Education Policy Commission.

Credit http://history.wvu.edu/r/images/homepage/13223

Institutions exempted from certain regulatory requirements are West Virginia University, including West Virginia University Potomac State College and West Virginia University Institute of Technology, Marshall University and the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.

The measure, proposed by his administration and approved by the Legislature, gives the experts at the institutions more power to make decisions instead of state officials, Justice said. It gives the academy a larger role in devising policy, he said.

"My belief is just this, we've got real expertise if we'll just listen, if we'll just stop and listen," Justice said after the signing Tuesday. "Because these people on the front lines, they're not doing it for fun. And they've got real knowledge. And a lot of times we just think we're higher than their knowledge.

WVU President Gordon Gee told The Associated Press it will save his university $2.8 million it will no longer pay to the commission plus other costs from state administrative requirements.

"It returns autonomy to set policy and manage the university to the board of governors," Gee said. "All three schools have the bandwidth to be able to manage their own affairs."

The amendment to current law also specifies that three members of the 10-member commission will be designated as higher education representatives, appointed by the governor with Senate confirmation.

Tags: 
West Virginia University
Marshall University
2017 Legislative Session
Government

Related Content

Conference on College Alcohol, Drug Abuse Set at WVU

By Apr 24, 2017
ZngZng / wikimedia Commons

A conference on the risks of alcohol and drug abuse on college campuses is set at West Virginia University.

WVU says in a news release that the meeting will be Monday at the Erickson Alumni Center on the Morgantown campus.

University Approves Agreement for Purchase of Buildings

By Apr 21, 2017
WVU Tech
West Virginia University

West Virginia University officials have approved an agreement that allows a nonprofit group to purchase several buildings at a southern West Virginia campus.

KVC Health Systems, which specializes in behavioral health care and child welfare, plans to convert the WVU Tech campus in Montgomery into a college specifically for children transitioning out of the foster care system, giving at-risk young adults a chance to earn two-year degrees at no cost to them.

April 20, 1939: Poet Laureate Irene McKinney Born in Belington

By Apr 20, 2017
West Virginia Public Broadcasting

Poet Irene McKinney was born in Belington in Barbour County on April 20, 1939. She earned degrees from West Virginia Wesleyan College and West Virginia University and, in 1976, published her first book of poems, The Girl with the Stone in Her Lap. She served as director of creative writing at West Virginia Wesleyan and, in 1984, published another poetry collection entitled The Wasps and the Blue Hexagon.  The next year, she won a poetry fellowship from the National Endowment for the Arts and other prestigious honors.

West Virginia to Host NCAA Rifle Championships in 2019

By Apr 19, 2017
WVU Rifle athletes taught fans the basic of competitive shooting at their rifle range in Morgantown.
Anne Li / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

West Virginia University will host the NCAA rifle national championships in two years.

The NCAA announced Tuesday that the university will host the event in Morgantown on March 8 and 9 in 2019. It marks the first time that WVU will be the host site for an NCAA championship final.

April 18, 1849: State Supreme Court Justice Marmaduke Dent Born

By Apr 18, 2017
State Justice Marmaduke Dent
E-WV / WV Humanities Council

Marmaduke Dent was born at Granville in Monongalia County on April 18, 1849. During his childhood, the nation was descending into the Civil War.

His father, Marshall Mortimer Dent, as editor of Morgantown’s Virginia Weekly Star newspaper, favored compromise to save the Union, and, as a delegate to the Virginia secession convention, voted against secession.

Proposed Marshall Program Would Help Babies Born with Drug Withdrawal Symptoms

By Apr 19, 2017
A nursery where drug-affected babies are treated at Lily’s Place in Huntington, W.Va.
Aaron Payne / Ohio Valley ReSource

Marshall University is hoping to expand Huntington's services for babies born addicted to drugs by adding a comprehensive center that would follow babies to kindergarten.

The Herald Dispatch reports that creators of the plan met Monday with Rep. Evan Jenkins to discuss the program. Jenkins pledged his support during the meeting.

Suicide Prevention Event Planned at Marshall

By Apr 17, 2017
Marshall University
Wikipedia / en.wikipedia.org

Marshall University's Department of Social Work will host a suicide prevention event on April 20 at its Huntington campus.

The university says the Walk for Hope: Campus Suicide Prevention and Education event will be from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the university's Memorial Student Center plaza.

Marshall to Hold Panel Discussion on Fake News

By Apr 5, 2017
Marshall University
Wikipedia / en.wikipedia.org

Marshall University's School of Journalism and Mass Communications is hosting a panel discussion examining fake news.

The symposium is set for Thursday afternoon at the Memorial Student Center on Marshall's campus in Huntington.

Speaker Will Discuss Marshall's Confirmation to High Court

By Apr 3, 2017
Thurgood Marshall
Siebrand / Wikimedia Commons

Biographer and journalist Wil Haygood is speaking this week at Marshall University on the late Supreme Court justice Thurgood Marshall.

Marshall was confirmed to the court 50 years ago this year. Haygood has written a book looking at the struggle to get Marshall confirmed as the first African-American to serve on the high court. The book is titled "Showdown: Thurgood Marshall and the Supreme Court Nomination that Changed America."

Marshall Softball Star Hopes to Lead Team to New Heights

By Mar 30, 2017
Morgan Zerkle
Marshall University Athletics

The Marshall University softball team is on a 16-game winning streak. Much of that success has come from senior and West Virginia native Morgan Zerkle, who has been selected to play for Team USA this summer.

Team USA, Preseason Conference USA Player of the Year, Top 50 Watch List by USA softball. These are just a few of the accolades that Morgan Zerkle received before the start of the 2017 softball season. As a captain of the Thundering Herd, Zerkle has led Marshall to a 25-4 record overall and a 9-0 record in Conference USA. Zerkle said she never expected this much success.