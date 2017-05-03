West Virginia to Hold Series of Meetings on Education Plan

The West Virginia Department of Education plans to hold a series of meetings as it develops a state replacement plan for the No Child Left Behind Act.

States must submit their plans this year to the U.S. Department of Education on the Every Student Succeeds Act, which was signed into law in December 2015 and replaces No Child Left Behind.

The state Department of Education says in a news release that its plan will be submitted in September. The department will hold a series of public online and various stakeholder meetings in June and July to provide information about the plan's development.

The statement says a draft version of the plan will be available online in July. After that, the public will be invited to review and comment on it.