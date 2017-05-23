West Virginia Health Centers Get $8.5M in Federal Funding

By 2 hours ago

West Virginia's U.S. senators say federal authorities are awarding $8.5 million to health centers in Huntington and Baker to support medical, dental, mental health and drug services.

Credit sudok1 / Dollar Photo Club

According to Sens. Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito, the Department of Health and Human Services will provide almost $7.2 million to Valley Health Systems in Huntington and nearly $1.4 million to E.A. Hawse Health Center in Baker.

They say the funding will help enable the clinics to keep providing a broad range of care.

