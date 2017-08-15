West Virginia Gov. Justice Names Mike Hall Chief of Staff

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice has appointed state Sen. Mike Hall as his new chief of staff.

Justice says in a news release that the Putnam County Republican "has a reputation for being able to work with everybody."

Hall replaces Nick Casey, a former state Democratic Party chairman who was Justice's campaign treasurer and was appointed chief of staff soon after Justice was elected last fall. Justice switched from Democrat to Republican on Aug. 3.

Hall was chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. He has served in the Senate for a decade and was in the House of Delegates before that.

Hall says he's honored that Justice, "has placed his trust in me, and I am eager to begin serving the people of West Virginia in this new role."

