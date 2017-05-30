West Virginia Earns First NCAA Tournament Bid Since 1996

West Virginia has earned its first trip to the NCAA baseball tournament since 1996.

The Mountaineers (34-24) are seeded second in the regional in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, and will play third-seeded Maryland (37-21) on Friday. The tournament field was announced Monday.

The Terrapins beat West Virginia 7-6 on April 11 in College Park, Maryland.

It's the 12th overall NCAA Tournament appearance for West Virginia. The Mountaineers finished fourth in the Big 12 with a 12-12 conference record and reached the conference tournament semifinals.

West Virginia is among seven Big 12 teams to earn a postseason berth. The Mountaineers are 8-22 all-time in the postseason.

The other teams in the Winston-Salem regional are top-seeded Wake Forest (39-18) and fourth-seeded UMBC, which won the America East Conference tournament.