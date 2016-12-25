West Virginia County Sues Three Drug Distributors

By 23 hours ago

A West Virginia county has sued three prescription drug distributors alleging they fueled the local opioid epidemic by shipping far too many painkillers there.

The McDowell County Courthouse
Credit West Virginia Division of Culture and History

The McDowell County Commission filed the suit Friday that names Cardinal Health, McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen as defendants.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported that the commissioners also sued Dr. Harold A. Cofer Jr. who was disciplined by the state Board of Medicine earlier this year amid an investigation into his drug prescriptions.

Cofer, who kept his medical license, declined to comment.

A recent investigation by the newspaper showed McDowell County, with 28,000 residents, was shipped 9 million hydrocodone and 3.2 million oxycodone pills over six years and had the highest drug overdose rate of any U.S. county.

Cardinal Health declined to comment. McKesson and AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to queries.

Tags: 
McDowell County Commission
Lawsuit
Opioid Epidemic
Cardinal Health
Government

Related Content

Drug Companies Profit from Opioid Epidemic While Regulators Look the Other Way

By Dec 22, 2016
WVPA

Drug wholesalers sent 780 million hydrocodone and oxycodone pills into West Virginia over six years, according to an investigation by the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

Meanwhile, 1,728 West Virginians died from overdoses of these two powerful painkillers.

Who let it happen? Investigative reporter Eric Eyre, of the Charleston Gazette-Mail, answered our questions about his series on The Front Porch.

WVU and Marshall Accept $6 Million from Class Action Settlement

By Dec 22, 2016
BRNI
Anne Li / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

In the decade-long court case William K. Stern, et al. vs. Chemtall, Inc., et al., workers in coal preparation and wastewater treatment sought medical monitoring for the potential increase of neurological problems caused by exposure to hazardous materials used in their jobs.

As part of the $13.95 million settlement, workers can now use a free health monitoring program. About $6 million went to plaintiffs' attorneys, according to the West Virginia Record. The legal teams decided that the remaining roughly $6 million should be divided equally between the Blanchette Rockefeller Neurosciences Institute at West Virginia University and the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health at Marshall University. 

Justice Names Communications Director for New Administration

By Dec 23, 2016
Twitter

Carl "Butch" Antolini will serve as the Director of Communications for incoming Gov. Jim Justice. 

The announcement came Friday through a press release from the Justice transition team.

How Local Shopping Helps W.Va.'s Economy

By Dec 23, 2016
Liz McCormick / West Virginia Public Broadcasting

With only two days left until Christmas, how many of you are still out looking for that one final gift? Well, there’s lots of ways to find that last present – big superstores, malls, or online – but what about shopping locally?  The West Virginia Small Business Administration says, small, local businesses employ nearly half of all West Virginia workers.

 