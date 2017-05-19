West Virginia Board of Education Limits Public Comments

West Virginia Board of Education members received pushback over their meeting agendas' newly stated ban that prohibits members of the public from speaking on items not listed on the agenda.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports the ban was discussed Wednesday. It initially appeared on last month's agenda.

West Virginia Education Association President Dale Lee says as they travel across the state they see many things that aren't on the agenda but need immediate attention.

Board President Tom Campbell says he wants to remove the ban on future agendas, although he may restrict the number of speakers who represent the same position.