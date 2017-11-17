West Virginia Agency Offering Tax Credit Training Program

The West Virginia State Historic Preservation Office is presenting a training session on a tax credit program and changes that become effective in January.

The session next week will include a presentation on changes to the Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit program passed by the West Virginia Legislature in October. The changes include an increase from 10 percent to 25 percent in the Commercial Historic Rehabilitation Tax Credit.

The program is at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hinton City Hall. It's hosted by the Hinton Historic Landmark Commission and is free and open to the public.

The West Virginia Division of Culture and History said in a news release the training session will also cover additional changes to the tax credit program, new requirements and an explanation of the program's financial incentives.