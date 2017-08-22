We're 'Documenting Hate' in West Virginia with ProPublica, Here's How to Help

Following the 2016 election, messages of hate sprung up around the United States, evoking fear in the minds and hearts of many minority groups across the country. Members of the alt-right and white supremacist movement have increasingly found themselves in the national spotlight, holding rallies in communities across the country — even in the heart of Appalachia.

However, there is currently no reliable data on hate-related incidents and crimes in America.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting is teaming with ProPublica’s Documenting Hate project to track hate-related incidents and follow up on them with reporting that seeks to add context to a growing national conversation on the subject.

If you’ve witnessed or have knowledge of a hate-related incident in Appalachia, let us know by filling out this form. Our reporters will get in touch and follow up on the story.

