Weight Training Better Workout for Older Adults

A new study finds weight training might be better than cardio for older adults who are trying to slim down.

Researchers at Wake Forest University found that for adults in their 60s, combining weight training with a low-calorie diet better preserves necessary lean muscle mass that can often be lost through aerobic workouts.

The 18-month study looked at 250 overweight or obese adults over 60 years-old. Participants lost about 20 pounds when they combined diet and weight training, while retaining more muscle mass.

Meanwhile, those who combined diet and walking lost a lot of muscle mass – nearly 4 pounds.

The Trust for America’s Health and the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation reported this year that West Virginia holds the highest obesity rate in the nation – at nearly 40 percent.

Appalachia Health News is a project of West Virginia Public Broadcasting, with support from the Benedum Foundation, Charleston Area Medical Center and WVU Medicine.