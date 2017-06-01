Related Program: 
We CAN Improve Health in Appalachia

By 13 minutes ago

Huntington FitFest is just one example of a West Virginia community improving its health outcomes
Credit Huntington Herald-Dispatch

West Virginia tops the list in many chronic diseases…but we CAN turn things around. 

That's the premise behind Try This, West Virginia. If you’re looking for a dose of hope, listen to this week's podcast.

Here's one example: childhood obesity rates in West Virginia have started to drop.

From running clubs to community gardens to bringing recess back, Try This co-director Kate Long gives us example after example of local projects that work.

Front Porch
Try This West Virginia

