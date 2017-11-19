WATCH LIVE: Robyn Hitchock, Pere Ubu and More Tonight on Mountain Stage

Tonight's Mountain Stage with Larry Groce is an eclectic line-up that you can only find in one place, and that's Charleston, W.V. There's nothing quite like being there, and tickets are still available online or at the door ($35).

But if you can't join us in person, we have good news. Thanks to the WVPB Video Production team and our partners at VuHaus, you can watch the show LIVE from anywhere with an internet connection. Just point your browser to MountainStage.org or VuHaus.com at 7pm EDT tonight, and watch along.

Here's the order: Chandler Travis Philharmonic, Susan Werner, Joan Shelley, Pere Ubu, Robyn Hitchcock.

Of course you'll also hear performances from our regulars Julie Adams with the Mountain Stage Band, and our pianist Bob Thompson.

Be sure to send us a tweet to let us know you're watching, and follow along on Instagram by searching the tags #MountainStage and #AlmostHeaven.

If you miss the show, our radio audiences will hear it starting December 15.

Mountain Stage w/ Larry Groce is a production of West Virginia Public Broadcasting and distributed by NPR Music. Watch some of our favorite performances at VuHaus.com/westvirginia.