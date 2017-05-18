Related Program: 
World Cafe

Watch Live: Nancy And Beth, Pixies Perform In Philadelphia (Thu 5/18)

By 2 hours ago
  • Nancy And Beth (left) and Pixies will perform Thursday afternoon as part of Non-Comm 2017.
    View Slideshow 1 of 3
    Nancy And Beth (left) and Pixies will perform Thursday afternoon as part of Non-Comm 2017.
    Courtesy of the artists
  • Pixies will perform as part of Non-Comm 2017 Thursday, May 18.
    View Slideshow 2 of 3
    Pixies will perform as part of Non-Comm 2017 Thursday, May 18.
    Travis Shinn / Courtesy of the artist
  • Nancy And Beth (left) and Pixies will perform at Non-Comm 2017 Thursday afternoon.
    View Slideshow 3 of 3
    Nancy And Beth (left) and Pixies will perform at Non-Comm 2017 Thursday afternoon.
    Courtesy of the artists

Beginning Thursday, May 18, at 12:00 p.m. ET, watch a live stream of the sassy vaudeville duo Nancy And Beth (better known as actors Megan Mullally and Stephanie Hunt) and the pioneering alt-rock band Pixies. They perform as part of this year's Non-Comm convention, held at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

The show streams live via VuHaus; find approximate set times (listed in Eastern time) below.

Thursday, May 18

12 p.m. — Nancy And Beth

12:25 p.m. — Pixies

Non-Comm runs Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19. Check out the full schedule of performances.

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.