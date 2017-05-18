Watch Live: Laura Marling, The Mavericks, Real Estate, More

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 18, watch Laura Marling, The Mavericks, Real Estate and more perform during the second night of public radio's Non-Comm 2017. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.
Find Thursday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern time and are subject to change.
Thursday, May 18
7 p.m. — Kyle Craft
7:30 p.m. — Baskery
8 p.m. — Mondo Cozmo
8:30 p.m. — Laura Marling
9 p.m. — The Mavericks
9:35 p.m. — Real Estate
10:05 p.m. — Gov't Mule
10:50 p.m. — Ron Gallo
Non-Comm runs Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19. Check out the full schedule of performances.
Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.