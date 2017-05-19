Related Program: 
Watch Live: Benjamin Booker, Hurray For The Riff Raff, More

  Benjamin Booker (left) and Hurray For The Riff Raff perform Friday evening as part of Non-Comm 2017.
    Benjamin Booker (left) and Hurray For The Riff Raff perform Friday evening as part of Non-Comm 2017.
  • Benjamin Booker (left) and Hurray For The Riff Raff perform Friday evening as part of Non-Comm 2017.
    Benjamin Booker (left) and Hurray For The Riff Raff perform Friday evening as part of Non-Comm 2017.
  • Benjamin Booker (left) and Hurray For The Riff Raff perform Friday evening as part of Non-Comm 2017.
    Benjamin Booker (left) and Hurray For The Riff Raff perform Friday evening as part of Non-Comm 2017.
Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, May 19, watch Benjamin Booker, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Robert Cray and more perform during the final night of public radio's Non-Comm 2017. The show streams live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Find Friday evening's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern time and are subject to change.

Friday, May 19

7 p.m. — Holly Macve

7:30 p.m. — The Growlers

8 p.m. — Lo Moon

8:30 p.m. — Benjamin Booker

9 p.m. — The Dream Syndicate

9:30 p.m. — Hurray For The Riff Raff

10 p.m. — Robert Cray & Hi Rhythm

