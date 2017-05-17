Watch Live: Ani DiFranco, Blondie, Chicano Batman, More

Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, May 17 you can see Ani DiFranco, Blondie, Chicano Batman and more perform during the first night of public radio's Non-Comm 2017. The show will stream live via VuHaus from World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

Find Wednesday's full schedule below; all set times are shown in Eastern time and are subject to change.



Wednesday, May 17

7 p.m. — The National Reserve

7:30 p.m. — Brent Cobb

8 p.m. — The Districts

8:30 p.m. — Ani DiFranco

9 p.m. — Bash & Pop

9:30 p.m. — Blondie

10:20 p.m. — Greg Graffin

10:55 p.m. — Chicano Batman



Non-Comm runs Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19. Check out the full schedule of performances.

