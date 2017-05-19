Related Program: 
Watch Live: ALA.NI, Paul Shaffer Perform In Philadelphia

  ALA.NI (left) and Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band perform Friday at World Cafe Live.
    ALA.NI (left) and Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band perform Friday at World Cafe Live.
  • ALA.NI (top) and Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band perform Friday at World Cafe Live.
    ALA.NI (top) and Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band perform Friday at World Cafe Live.
  • ALA.NI (left) and Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band perform Friday at World Cafe Live.
    ALA.NI (left) and Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band perform Friday at World Cafe Live.
Beginning Friday, May 19, at 12 p.m. ET, watch a live stream of the jazz-influenced British singer ALA.NI at noon, followed by former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer and his group, The World's Most Dangerous Band. They're performing as part of this year's Non-Comm convention, currently underway at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

The show streams live via VuHaus; find approximate set times (in Eastern) below.

Friday, May 19

12 p.m. ET — ALA.NI

12:25 p.m. ET — Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band

Non-Comm runs Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19. Check out the full schedule of performances.

