Watch Live: ALA.NI, Paul Shaffer Perform In Philadelphia

Beginning Friday, May 19, at 12 p.m. ET, watch a live stream of the jazz-influenced British singer ALA.NI at noon, followed by former Late Show bandleader Paul Shaffer and his group, The World's Most Dangerous Band. They're performing as part of this year's Non-Comm convention, currently underway at World Cafe Live in Philadelphia.

The show streams live via VuHaus; find approximate set times (in Eastern) below.



Friday, May 19

12 p.m. ET — ALA.NI

12:25 p.m. ET — Paul Shaffer & The World's Most Dangerous Band



Non-Comm runs Wednesday, May 17 through Friday, May 19. Check out the full schedule of performances.

