Watch, Listen to Justice's State of the State on WVPB

By 46 minutes ago
  • West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice waves to the crowd as he delivers his inauguration speech, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017, in Charleston, W.Va.
    Walter Scriptunas II / AP Photo

West Virginia’s 36th Governor Jim Justice will give his first State of the State Address to a joint meeting of the state Legislature Wednesday evening. West Virginia Public Broadcasting will carry the speech live on radio, television and online beginning at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

The address will include the governor’s policy proposals for the 2017 Legislative Session, as well as his plans to balance the state’s budget for the 2018 fiscal year.

Following the speech, join Ashton Marra for a special episode of The Legislature Today during which Senate President Mitch Carmichael will share his hopes for the upcoming session.

After, Senate Majority Leader Ryan Ferns, Sen. Ron Stollings and Gov. Justice’s Legislative Director Bob Ashley will join Ashton to share their reactions to the governor’s address.

Jim Justice
State of the State
West Virginia Legislature
Government

